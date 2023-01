Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Disney’s proxy battle against activist shareholder Nelson Peltz, his plan (or lack thereof) to “restore the magic” at the company, and where other shareholders might fall between Peltz, Marvel’s Ike Perlmutter, and CEO Bob Iger.

Email us your thoughts at thetown@spotify.com.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify