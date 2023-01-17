North London Derby, WSL Returns, and a Non-football Mailbag!



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn. They start with an apology to Everton fans before chatting about Arsenal’s win over the Spurs in the North London derby to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League (04:15). They then talk about the Barclays WSL return, in which Chelsea secured a late draw at Arsenal (21:54) and Manchester City hammered Liverpool 6-0. Then they move on to a non-football mailbag (33:06) and answer questions on films, music, and who the biggest villain in the House is!

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Jonathan Fisher, and Roscoe Bowman

