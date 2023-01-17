 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

North London Derby, WSL Returns, and a Non-football Mailbag!

Wrighty, Flo, and Ryan answer mailbag questions on films, music, and who the biggest villain in the House is

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Ryan Hunn
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn. They start with an apology to Everton fans before chatting about Arsenal’s win over the Spurs in the North London derby to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League (04:15). They then talk about the Barclays WSL return, in which Chelsea secured a late draw at Arsenal (21:54) and Manchester City hammered Liverpool 6-0. Then they move on to a non-football mailbag (33:06) and answer questions on films, music, and who the biggest villain in the House is!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Jonathan Fisher, and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

