What’s Next For Brady, Lamar, and Derek Carr? Plus, More Big Takeaways from Super Wild-Card Weekend.

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Cowboys’ dominant win over the Bucs. They then speculate on Tom Brady’s next move, and talk about whether Dak Prescott can build on his dazzling performance through the playoffs (3:23). Next comes the Ravens postmortem, with Sheil detailing Baltimore’s complicated personnel issues and Ben looking at future destinations for QB Lamar Jackson (19:00). They end the pod by discussing Derek Carr’s offseason outlook, and Doug Pederson’s steady coaching hand with the Jaguars (43:33).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins