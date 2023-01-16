 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Set to Face the Giants in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs

Sheil, Ben, and Cliff discuss the Eagles’ path to victory against the Giants

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


The New York Giants pulled out a win on the road in Minnesota, which means they will face the Eagles for the third time this season for a chance to advance to the NFC championship game. Sheil, Benny Sols, and Cliff are back with some quick thoughts about the matchup before the big preview on Thursday. How much of a threat do the Giants pose to the Eagles this time around with some key players coming back from injury? We need to hear from Eagles fans! Hit us up at 215-315-7982 or use the hashtag #RingerPhilly.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

