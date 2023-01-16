Wild-Card Weekend Winners and Losers



We recap the weekend’s slate of wild-card action, starting with Giants-Vikings and the weekend’s biggest winner: Daniel Jones. In looking at Ravens-Bengals, they discuss why Lamar Jackson wasn’t on the sideline and debate his future in Baltimore. Despite the Bills’ win over the Dolphins, the guys explain why Josh Allen is still a loser this week, before going all in on the Chargers after they blew a 27-point lead to the Jaguars. They wrap by discussing the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks and how much people are overblowing Brock Purdy’s performance.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

