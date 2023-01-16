 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wild-Card Weekend Winners and Losers

The Dannys talk Daniel Jones’s big day, Josh Allen’s close call, and more

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


We recap the weekend’s slate of wild-card action, starting with Giants-Vikings and the weekend’s biggest winner: Daniel Jones. In looking at Ravens-Bengals, they discuss why Lamar Jackson wasn’t on the sideline and debate his future in Baltimore. Despite the Bills’ win over the Dolphins, the guys explain why Josh Allen is still a loser this week, before going all in on the Chargers after they blew a 27-point lead to the Jaguars. They wrap by discussing the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks and how much people are overblowing Brock Purdy’s performance.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Breaking Down the Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’

Chris and Andy discuss video game adaptations and whether ‘The Last of Us’ will be a typical zombie show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

End of an Era for Gilly, Fireworks at the Emirates, and a Plot Twist

Flo, Gilly, Jessy, and Becky also discuss Manchester City–West Ham and the National Women’s Soccer League draft

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Jaguars Comeback, and What If Staley Stays? Plus: Coaches and Their QBs, Wild-Card Recap, and Football War Stories With Willie Colon.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

“That offside rule is a joke!” United for the title? TFFI With Mark Goldbridge and James Allcott.

The guys talk about THAT Rashford offside, Arsenal smashing Spurs, and a shock upset at the Amex Stadium

By Ben Foster

Man United and Arsenal Win Their Derbies, More Brighton Brilliance, and Napoli Hammer Juventus

Ryan and Musa also talk about the Basque derby, Barcelona winning the Spanish Super Cup, and PSG again slipping up in Rennes

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Five Biggest Takeaways From NFL Wild-Card Weekend

What seemed like it could be a dud of a first round going in ended up featuring close games, a massive comeback, and surprising performances. Here’s what those games showed about the winning teams and what that could mean for their upcoming games.

By Steven Ruiz