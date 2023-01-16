Sunday Wild-Card Weekend Recap: Ravens Fall Short on the Road, Bills Hang On Against Dolphins, and Giants Upset Vikings

Nora, Ben, and Steven start by discussing the Bengals defeating the Ravens at home. They discuss some of the major plays, including Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown that ended up being the game-winner. Then, they talk about the Bills narrowly defeating the Dolphins. They talk about Josh Allen’s up-and-down game, and the play of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (23:21). Lastly, they wrap up with the Giants’ upset road victory over the Vikings, and the performance from Daniel Jones (43:19).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS