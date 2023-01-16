 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Wild-Card Weekend Recap: Ravens Fall Short on the Road, Bills Hang On Against Dolphins, and Giants Upset Vikings

Nora, Steven, and Ben also discuss the play of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson and Daniel Jones’s performance

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Nora, Ben, and Steven start by discussing the Bengals defeating the Ravens at home. They discuss some of the major plays, including Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown that ended up being the game-winner. Then, they talk about the Bills narrowly defeating the Dolphins. They talk about Josh Allen’s up-and-down game, and the play of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (23:21). Lastly, they wrap up with the Giants’ upset road victory over the Vikings, and the performance from Daniel Jones (43:19).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Wild-Card Weekend 2023

View all 15 stories

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘The Last of Us’ Takes Its Source Material to Another Level

As performers, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey breathe new life into known quantities. So, too, does their show.

By Alison Herman

Winners and Losers of NFL Wild-Card Weekend

The NFL’s wild-card weekend has delivered: Entertaining and competitive rematches, baffling coaching decisions, a 98-yard fumble return touchdown, and a Giant upset. Here are our winners and losers from the weekend slate.

By Rodger Sherman

Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners

Plus, guessing divisional round lines with Cousin Sal and highlights from the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ 20th anniversary party

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono

GIANTS STUN VIKINGS AND ADVANCE TO NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND

JJ reacts to the big Giants win and previews next week’s matchup against the Eagles

By John Jastremski

Daniel Jones Is Real, and On Sunday, He Was Spectacular

What wasn’t clear to the Giants last offseason is crystalized now after an impressive wild-card win against the Vikings: No player embodies the new ethos in New York better than Jones, and it’s time to commit to him.

By Danny Heifetz

‘The Last of Us’ Series Premiere Recap

Plus, how this show could impact the future of video game adaptations

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan