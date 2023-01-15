Justin Verrier on Jayson Tatum’s MVP Case. Plus, Kraft Takes Back His Team.



Brian talks about the news that the Patriots are interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and negotiating a new contract with Jerrod Mayo, and what that says about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s relationship (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about Jayson Tatum’s chances of winning MVP, Jaylen Brown’s strength around the rim, how Rob Williams has given the C’s offense a boost, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (13:30). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls, previews Tom Brady’s game against the Cowboys, and talks some Sox news (36:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Justin Verrier

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

