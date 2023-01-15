 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Verrier on Jayson Tatum’s MVP Case. Plus, Kraft Takes Back His Team.

Justin and Brian discuss the Boston Celtics’ success so far this season

By Brian Barrett and Justin Verrier
New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian talks about the news that the Patriots are interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and negotiating a new contract with Jerrod Mayo, and what that says about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s relationship (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about Jayson Tatum’s chances of winning MVP, Jaylen Brown’s strength around the rim, how Rob Williams has given the C’s offense a boost, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (13:30). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls, previews Tom Brady’s game against the Cowboys, and talks some Sox news (36:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Justin Verrier
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

