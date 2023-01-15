Saturday Wild-Card Recap: Jaguars Mount 27-Point Comeback Over Chargers, 49ers Surge Late Against Seahawks

Nora and Steven recap the Saturday slate of wild-card matchups, starting with the Jaguars’ stunning comeback over the Chargers (01:19). They give credit to Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence for their second-half resurgence and speculate as to what this loss means for Brandon Staley’s future as head coach. After, they break down San Francisco’s win over Seattle and why all their offensive assets make them so dangerous (21:29).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Trevor Lawrence, Brandon Staley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS