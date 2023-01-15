 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Wild-Card Recap: Jaguars Mount 27-Point Comeback Over Chargers, 49ers Surge Late Against Seahawks

Nora and Steven recap the Saturday slate of wild-card matchups

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Nora and Steven recap the Saturday slate of wild-card matchups, starting with the Jaguars’ stunning comeback over the Chargers (01:19). They give credit to Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence for their second-half resurgence and speculate as to what this loss means for Brandon Staley’s future as head coach. After, they break down San Francisco’s win over Seattle and why all their offensive assets make them so dangerous (21:29).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
It Was Always the Jags—Whether the Chargers Liked It or Not

Saturday night’s wild-card matchup featured two pieces of NFL folklore: the Jaguars’ newfound inevitability, and the Chargers’ unavoidable curse. The two combined to form a comeback for the ages—and present plenty of offseason questions for Los Angeles.

By Ben Solak

Where Do Geno Smith and the Seahawks Go From Here?

Seattle’s season ended Saturday in a wild-card loss to the 49ers, and now the team faces some big decisions—one being what to do about a new deal for their soon-to-be free agent QB

By Steven Ruiz

