Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview



The playoffs are finally here and Warren and House kick things off by explaining how weather will affect Seahawks-49ers (4:00). Then, they share their leans for Jaguars-Chargers (19:00) and Dolphins-Bills (31:00) before explaining why the Giants are the most popular underdog of the week (40:00). Next, Warren makes the case for the Ravens keeping their game close (46:00) and shares what Tom Brady needs to do for the Bucs to win (52:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (56:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

