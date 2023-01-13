 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview

Warren and House also select this week’s Betting Buddy

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images


The playoffs are finally here and Warren and House kick things off by explaining how weather will affect Seahawks-49ers (4:00). Then, they share their leans for Jaguars-Chargers (19:00) and Dolphins-Bills (31:00) before explaining why the Giants are the most popular underdog of the week (40:00). Next, Warren makes the case for the Ravens keeping their game close (46:00) and shares what Tom Brady needs to do for the Bucs to win (52:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (56:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

