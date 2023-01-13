 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

João Félix Sees Red As Fulham Beat Chelsea, the WSL’s Return, and a Weekend Look Ahead

Ian, Flo, and Mayowa also chat about the unveiling of the new Emirates Stadium artwork and negative press around Emma Raducanu and other young athletes

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat a bit about the event unveiling the new Emirates Stadium artwork (01:48), before a discussion about Emma Raducanu and the negative press coverage of young athletes (07:03). They then move on to some football, giving flowers to Gilly Flaherty on her retirement (18:31), discussing the Barclays WSL’s return, quickly chatting about Fulham’s win over Chelsea in the Premier League (30:54), and looking ahead to the weekend’s North London and Manchester derbies.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

