João Félix Sees Red As Fulham Beat Chelsea, the WSL’s Return, and a Weekend Look Ahead



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat a bit about the event unveiling the new Emirates Stadium artwork (01:48), before a discussion about Emma Raducanu and the negative press coverage of young athletes (07:03). They then move on to some football, giving flowers to Gilly Flaherty on her retirement (18:31), discussing the Barclays WSL’s return, quickly chatting about Fulham’s win over Chelsea in the Premier League (30:54), and looking ahead to the weekend’s North London and Manchester derbies.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS