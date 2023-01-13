Bears Get the Win With the Kevin Warren Hire

The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show with a public service announcement for all food delivery drivers (06:09). Next, he discusses the impact of the Bears’ hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO (09:05). As the up-and-down Bulls season continues, Jason compares this season to a toxic relationship (25:11). Also, the guys debate what it would take to convince the Bears to draft Bryce Young and trade Justin Fields (42:34).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
