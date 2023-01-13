 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears Get the Win With the Kevin Warren Hire

Also, the guys debate what it would take to convince the Bears to draft Bryce Young and trade Justin Fields

By Jason Goff
2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show with a public service announcement for all food delivery drivers (06:09). Next, he discusses the impact of the Bears’ hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO (09:05). As the up-and-down Bulls season continues, Jason compares this season to a toxic relationship (25:11). Also, the guys debate what it would take to convince the Bears to draft Bryce Young and trade Justin Fields (42:34).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Jennifer Coolidge’s Globes Speech, Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram Followers, and Austin Butler’s Accent (Still)

Plus, this week’s "Jenn-uary" Cringe Mode, ‘The Break Up’ starring Jennifer Aniston

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Wild-Card Weekend Preview: Buccaneers-Cowboys, Jaguars-Chargers, and Vikings-Giants

Danny, Ben, and Steven make their predictions ahead of the first round of the NFL playoffs

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

A Wisconsin Butter Fire and Chocolate Lawsuits

Plus, comparing peanut and peanut butter M&M’s and reacting to the return of "The Big New Yorker" at Pizza Hut

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘The Last of Us’ Lifts the Video Game Adaptation Curse

After years of subpar live-action adaptations of game IP, the quality, prestige trappings, and mainstream reach of HBO’s acclaimed new series make it a precedent-setting tentpole for the industry

By Ben Lindbergh

The NFL Wild-Card Round Entrance Survey

Which team should you trust most this weekend? Which QB will have the best game? And which coach has the most at stake? That and more ahead of wild-card weekend.

By The Ringer Staff

There’s No Doubt the Vikings Have Been Lucky. But Have They Been Good?

Minnesota won 11 one-score games on their way to the playoffs. Does winning close games mean Kirk Cousins and Co. will be dangerous in the playoffs, or will they be revealed as frauds?

By Nora Princiotti