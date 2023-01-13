 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Wisconsin Butter Fire and Chocolate Lawsuits

Plus, comparing peanut and peanut butter M&M’s and reacting to the return of “The Big New Yorker” at Pizza Hut

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby discuss the closure of Noma, react to Pizza Hut bringing “The Big New Yorker” back, and share their thoughts on blueberry muffins. This week’s Taste Test pits peanut M&M’s against their peanut butter counterpart, and after that they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

