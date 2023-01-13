Jennifer Coolidge’s Globes Speech, Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram Followers, and Austin Butler’s Accent (Still)

Jennifer Coolidge of course gave an iconic speech when she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a TV series (1:00). Alec Baldwin really wanted to get his wife Hilaria Baldwin to 1 million Instagram followers for her birthday (13:54). This week’s “Jenn-uary” Cringe Mode is The Break Up starring Jennifer Aniston (22:04). And seriously, how long is Austin Butler going to keep speaking like Elvis (37:12)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher