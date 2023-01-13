 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jennifer Coolidge’s Globes Speech, Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram Followers, and Austin Butler’s Accent (Still)

Plus, this week’s “Jenn-uary” Cringe Mode, ‘The Break Up’ starring Jennifer Aniston

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images


Jennifer Coolidge of course gave an iconic speech when she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a TV series (1:00). Alec Baldwin really wanted to get his wife Hilaria Baldwin to 1 million Instagram followers for her birthday (13:54). This week’s “Jenn-uary” Cringe Mode is The Break Up starring Jennifer Aniston (22:04). And seriously, how long is Austin Butler going to keep speaking like Elvis (37:12)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

