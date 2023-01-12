 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Look to Shock Vikings, Jets in Search of an OC, and Football Fridays

Plus, answering listener calls about the Giants and Yankees

By John Jastremski
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


(0:58) — GIANTS: The Giants get a second chance at the Vikings and look to pull off the playoff upset in Minnesota.
(7:50) — JETS: The Jets part ways with OC Mike LaFleur and are now in search of a new offense ahead of a prove-it season.
(11:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.
(20:05) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the wild-card round in Old School–New School.
(48:09) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the wild-card round.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

