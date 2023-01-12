Giants Look to Shock Vikings, Jets in Search of an OC, and Football Fridays



(0:58) — GIANTS: The Giants get a second chance at the Vikings and look to pull off the playoff upset in Minnesota.

(7:50) — JETS: The Jets part ways with OC Mike LaFleur and are now in search of a new offense ahead of a prove-it season.

(11:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.

(20:05) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the wild-card round in Old School–New School.

(48:09) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the wild-card round.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare

Producer: Stefan Anderson

