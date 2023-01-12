 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Food Is Art. So Why Do People Treat It Differently?

Dave and Chris discuss why food experiences are viewed differently from other forms of art

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave and Chris dive into the rich and complex topic of food as art and chefs as artists. As they continue their speculation about how the restaurant industry will change to meet this moment, they ask the question of why food experiences are treated differently from other forms of art. It wouldn’t be crazy to spend $60,000 on a painting, so why isn’t there a food experience at that price point and why are people stubbornly against it?

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

