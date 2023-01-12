Food Is Art. So Why Do People Treat It Differently?



Dave and Chris dive into the rich and complex topic of food as art and chefs as artists. As they continue their speculation about how the restaurant industry will change to meet this moment, they ask the question of why food experiences are treated differently from other forms of art. It wouldn’t be crazy to spend $60,000 on a painting, so why isn’t there a food experience at that price point and why are people stubbornly against it?

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS