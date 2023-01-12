 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Mock Draft: The First 10 Picks

The guys also recap Georgia’s huge win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL Draft Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by briefly recapping Georgia’s huge win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship (2:05). Next, they mock the first 10 picks of the 2023 NFL draft (6:15). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (54:15).

Chicago Bears, Pick no. 1 (6:27)

Houston Texans, Pick no. 2 (14:36)

Arizona Cardinals, Pick no. 3 (21:00)

Indianapolis Colts, Pick no. 4 (25:10)

Seattle Seahawks, Pick no. 5 (29:43)

Detroit Lions, Pick no. 6 (32:49)

Las Vegas Raiders, Pick no. 7 (37:45)

Atlanta Falcons, Pick no. 8 (40:20)

Carolina Panthers, Pick no. 9 (45:22)

Philadelphia Eagles, Pick no. 10 (49:41)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

