2023 NFL Mock Draft: The First 10 Picks



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by briefly recapping Georgia’s huge win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship (2:05). Next, they mock the first 10 picks of the 2023 NFL draft (6:15). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (54:15).

Chicago Bears, Pick no. 1 (6:27)

Houston Texans, Pick no. 2 (14:36)

Arizona Cardinals, Pick no. 3 (21:00)

Indianapolis Colts, Pick no. 4 (25:10)

Seattle Seahawks, Pick no. 5 (29:43)

Detroit Lions, Pick no. 6 (32:49)

Las Vegas Raiders, Pick no. 7 (37:45)

Atlanta Falcons, Pick no. 8 (40:20)

Carolina Panthers, Pick no. 9 (45:22)

Philadelphia Eagles, Pick no. 10 (49:41)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

