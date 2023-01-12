 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Is Going on With ACLs in Women’s Football?

Flo and Jessy are joined by Dr. Steph Coen and Joanne Parsons to discuss why ACL injuries are so prevalent in women’s sport and what could prevent them

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Arsenal v Manchester United - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys are joined by Dr. Steph Coen, a human geography researcher at the University of Nottingham, and Joanne Parsons, a professor and physical therapist from the University of Manitoba, to discuss the ACL epidemic in women’s football. They’ve been looking into why it’s become such a prevalent injury in women’s sport and what could be done to prevent it.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Dr. Steph Coen, Joanne Parsons, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

The FA’s Statement on Discriminatory Chanting, Plus Southampton Impress Against Manchester City, and More

Musa and Ryan also round up some action from the Coppa Italia and the Spanish Super Cup

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Play

How Roquan Smith Helped Change the Ravens Defense

Ben Solak breaks down the evolution of Baltimore’s defense and discusses the team’s chances against the Bengals

By Ben Solak

Eagles Playoff Preview Pod: Which Playoff Teams Would the Eagles Most/Least Want to Face?

Plus, Ben’s All-Pro team had NFL Twitter up in arms

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

DeRay Mckesson and the State of Criminal Justice Reform

DeRay Mckesson joins to discuss his work with Campaign Zero and issues with the criminal justice system

By Bakari Sellers

Darwin Núñez Only Represents Liverpool’s Frustrations

The young Uruguayan striker is a classic Jekyll and Hyde and encapsulates the up-and-down experience that is this 2022-23 Liverpool team

By Micah Peters

Gerard Butler Knows Exactly Who He Is

The gloriously named ‘Plane’ is yet another action movie that showcases the actor’s talents, and proof that they just don’t make ’em like this anymore

By Adam Nayman