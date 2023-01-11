‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Reactions



Charles has returned, and it’s time he chimed in with the Midnight Boys to give their reactions to the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (09:11), along with speculating on whether this will set the tone for the future of the MCU. Later, the boys draft to make their ultimate video game character team in honor of The Last of Us coming out this weekend (33:05).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

