‘1923’ Midseason Check-in

Ben and Mal discuss the first four episodes of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

By Ben Lindbergh and Mallory Rubin
Mal and Ben get together to discuss the first four episodes of 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s prequel to the popular Yellowstone series. They begin by sharing their overall impressions of the show, and remark on Sheridan’s voluminous amount of quality programming. Next, they dive into the excellence of stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and the methods in which they were cast for the series (12:00). Then, they talk about the character elements that surprised them, their favorite scenes and story lines, and speculate about the identity of John Dutton’s father (22:16). They end the pod by revealing their awards, and final thoughts on the series so far (44:21).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

