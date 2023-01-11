 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The State of the Red Sox and Patriots With Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench

Brian, Bill, and Kevin survey the problems befalling the Red Sox and the Pats

By Brian Barrett and Bill Simmons
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench join Brian to vent about the recent troubles befalling the Red Sox, including the news that Trevor Story will miss most—if not all—of the 2023 season, the terrible return on investment in the Mookie Betts trade, and Chris Sale’s albatross of a contract, and to debate whether or not Chaim Bloom is the worst GM in recent Sox history (0:30). Then they turn their attention to Patriots woes since Brady’s departure, how their strengths in special teams and situational football have turned into weaknesses, Mac’s future with the team, friction between Kraft and Belichick, and more (29:40).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench
Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

