The State of the Red Sox and Patriots With Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench



Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench join Brian to vent about the recent troubles befalling the Red Sox, including the news that Trevor Story will miss most—if not all—of the 2023 season, the terrible return on investment in the Mookie Betts trade, and Chris Sale’s albatross of a contract, and to debate whether or not Chaim Bloom is the worst GM in recent Sox history (0:30). Then they turn their attention to Patriots woes since Brady’s departure, how their strengths in special teams and situational football have turned into weaknesses, Mac’s future with the team, friction between Kraft and Belichick, and more (29:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

