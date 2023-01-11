 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ryan Poles and Leggos

Jason also talks about how, with DeMar DeRozan’s injury, now is the perfect time for the rest of the Bulls to step up

By Jason Goff
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing why Roquan Smith won (02:35). Bears beat writer Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times returns to the show to share his opinion on Ryan Poles’s press conference and the Bears’ future going into the offseason (21:57). After finding out that Johnny Cueto signed with the Marlins and watching Luis Robert’s viral boxing video, Jason gets upset at the White Sox’s lackluster season all over again (43:56). Also, with DeMar DeRozan’s injury, now is the perfect time for the rest of the Bulls to step up (52:04).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jason Lieser
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

