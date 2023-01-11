Ryan Poles and Leggos



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing why Roquan Smith won (02:35). Bears beat writer Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times returns to the show to share his opinion on Ryan Poles’s press conference and the Bears’ future going into the offseason (21:57). After finding out that Johnny Cueto signed with the Marlins and watching Luis Robert’s viral boxing video, Jason gets upset at the White Sox’s lackluster season all over again (43:56). Also, with DeMar DeRozan’s injury, now is the perfect time for the rest of the Bulls to step up (52:04).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Jason Lieser

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

