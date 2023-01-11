 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Irvin on the 30th Anniversary of the 1992 Dallas Cowboys

Plus, talking how the current Cowboys squad can make a deep playoff push

By Bryan Curtis
Photo by James Smith/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by football Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Dallas Cowboys. They revisit that season’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, reminisce about Dallas’s Super Bowl victory over the Buffalo Bills, and discuss details behind the Cowboys’ performance—including Irvin’s most replayed catch of all time—and offer a last-minute discussion about the current team heading into the playoffs.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Michael Irvin
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

