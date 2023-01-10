Daniel Jones on the Wild-Card Matchup Against the Vikings



(0:40) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the news of Carlos Correa rejoining the Twins after previously agreeing to a deal with the Mets.

(32:08) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to recap the Week 18 loss to the Eagles, how to prep for the Vikings in the playoffs, and pregame routines.

(50:38) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Daniel Jones

Producer: Stefan Anderson

