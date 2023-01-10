 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones on the Wild-Card Matchup Against the Vikings

Plus, reacting to Carlos Correa’s reported return to Minnesota

By John Jastremski
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


(0:40) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the news of Carlos Correa rejoining the Twins after previously agreeing to a deal with the Mets.
(32:08) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to recap the Week 18 loss to the Eagles, how to prep for the Vikings in the playoffs, and pregame routines.
(50:38) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Daniel Jones
Producer: Stefan Anderson

