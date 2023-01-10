 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Power Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams

Plus, talking surprising quarterback play and what’s next for teams that just missed the playoffs

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Austin and Jason start by discussing the best teams that missed the playoffs (7:26). They then go through Austin’s power rankings of the playoff teams and place them into tiers (14:05). Later, they choose a game of the week (44:37) before being joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about some of the quarterbacks in the playoffs and discuss who surprised him the most this season (48:15).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Why the Lakers Owe LeBron Nothing, Plus the NBA Halfway Point Check-In

KOC and Verno also discuss Kevin Durant’s injury

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘Real Housewives of Miami,’ Episode 8

Chelsea and Zack cover the latest on ‘Real Housewives of Miami,’ including a music video shoot, a makeout, and a grief war

By Chelsea Stark

The Bloodline’s Future, the Plan for Sasha Banks, and Cody’s Predictable Return?

Rosenberg and Hyde also discuss Rhea Ripley’s performance with the Judgment Day and Rosenberg’s issues with his barber

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

National Championship Game Recap: What Went Wrong? Plus Stetson and Duggan as Pros With Trent Dilfer (Bonus Episode).

Russillo and Dilfer also talk about next year’s college season

By Ryen Russillo

Liam McHugh on the Bruins’ Historic Run and Their Biggest Threats Around the NHL. Plus, Pats Season Grades With Khari Thompson.

Brian takes some listener calls and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Bulls on Monday night

By Brian Barrett

Georgia’s Dominant Title Defense and a Curtain Call for the Ages

Georgia’s second consecutive national title was years in the making, through class after class of five-star recruits and Kirby Smart’s gamble on a former walk-on quarterback. Now, the Bulldogs have earned their spot among the greatest teams in college football history.

By Rodger Sherman