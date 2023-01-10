Power Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams

Austin and Jason start by discussing the best teams that missed the playoffs (7:26). They then go through Austin’s power rankings of the playoff teams and place them into tiers (14:05). Later, they choose a game of the week (44:37) before being joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about some of the quarterbacks in the playoffs and discuss who surprised him the most this season (48:15).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS