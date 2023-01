(1:35) — GIANTS: Behind Daniel Jones’s big game, the Giants clinch a playoff berth the first times since 2016.

(7:20) —JETS: They fail to make the playoffs once again, falling to the Seahawks to 23-6.

(15:52) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, and Giants.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

