The Pats Stay Alive in the Playoff Hunt, But Are They Really a Playoff Team?

Super Bowl champion James White joins to discuss New England’s win over Miami

By Brian Barrett
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Pats’ win over the Dolphins, which has them back in the 7th seed for the playoffs (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the game, Tyquan Thornton’s impact on the offense, the value of Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater’s leadership, and more (18:40). Brian ends with a listener call, and looks ahead to the Pats-Bills game next Sunday (39:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

