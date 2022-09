The Eagles season is set to kick off on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and Ben and Sheil are here to give you their expert analysis on how things will shake out against Dan Campbell and Co. They also have some bold predictions for what will happen during and after the season. Will Jalen Hurts be the Eagles’ starting QB in Week 1 of 2023?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify