Cheers to Expectations, Plus Domonique Foxworth on Justin Fields, and Roy Wood Jr. Talks About His Comedy Career

Despite the Sky losing, The Full Go returns on a terrific sports night (01:20). The Sky’s title expectations made them fun to watch, unlike other teams in the city. The NFL has returned, and after watching Josh Allen and the Bills beat down the Rams, Jason is excited to watch Justin Fields on Sunday (10:54). ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth joins the show to clarify his recent comments about the Bears and Fields (36:15). He also discusses why he thinks the 49ers are going to be just fine with Trey Lance. Roy Wood Jr. also joins the show to promote his latest film, Confess, Fletch (01:01:03). They also discuss how Roy developed his comedy, how his audience changes at different points in his career, and more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Roy Wood Jr. and Domonique Foxworth
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
