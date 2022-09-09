 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cheers to Expectations, Plus Domonique Foxworth on Justin Fields, and Roy Wood Jr. Talks About His Comedy Career

Jason also talks about Josh Allen and the Bills beating down the Rams

By Jason Goff
Special Screening of Miramax’s “Confess, Fletch” Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide


Despite the Sky losing, The Full Go returns on a terrific sports night (01:20). The Sky’s title expectations made them fun to watch, unlike other teams in the city. The NFL has returned, and after watching Josh Allen and the Bills beat down the Rams, Jason is excited to watch Justin Fields on Sunday (10:54). ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth joins the show to clarify his recent comments about the Bears and Fields (36:15). He also discusses why he thinks the 49ers are going to be just fine with Trey Lance. Roy Wood Jr. also joins the show to promote his latest film, Confess, Fletch (01:01:03). They also discuss how Roy developed his comedy, how his audience changes at different points in his career, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Roy Wood Jr. and Domonique Foxworth
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Wong Has Won Phase 4

The fourth episode of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ gives Wong even more minutes in the fan favorite’s bid to be the MCU’s most familiar face

By Daniel Chin

Building the Perfect CFB Playoff, and How Many Teams Can Win the Super Bowl?

Kevin and Andy Staples also share their takeaways from the first week of college football

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz

Black Twitter and the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Van and Rachel also give an update on the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

500th Episode Call-In Spectacular!

Sean and Amanda reflect on their favorite episodes, movie theater experiences, and ‘Big-Pic’ bits

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal share their impressions of the Amazon Prime Video series so far

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

The 3D-Printed Vegan Steak, Absurd Turkey Prices, and Tasting Healthy Office Snacks

Plus, questioning why pants were made from Chipotle napkins

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby