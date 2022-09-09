Yankees and Mets Prep for Big Series This Weekend



(2:31) — JETS: Can the Jets show that the rebuild is going in the right direction?

(5:02) — GIANTS: The Giants cleaned house, but was it for the better?

(7:19) — YANKEES: The Yankees take three out of four from the Twins and look ahead to a big series against the Rays.

(11:12) — METS: Mets are in must-win mode facing the Marlins this weekend as they hold onto a .5 game lead over the Braves.

(14:02) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Yankees.

(24:06)— DANIEL JONES: NY Giants QB joins the show to discuss the upcoming season, Brian Daboll, “The Captain,” and his weekly spot with New York, New York.

(52:53) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 1 in Old School–New School.

(76:09) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and say what to stay away from for Week 1.

(87:39) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 1.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Daniel Jones, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify