Filed under:

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal share their impressions of the Amazon Prime Video series so far

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Amazon Prime Video


Joanna and Mal return to Middle Earth and talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They take a look at the opening snapshot of the show’s critical reception and overall impressions (06:41). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode itself, with all the juicy plot details and character moments (16:59). Later, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (88:41).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

