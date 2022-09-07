 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trevor Lawrence Will Finish This Season As a Top-10 QB

Welcome to ‘The Island,’ where Nora talks with a guest about an idea or topic that they feel strongly about, and the guest tries to persuade Nora to agree with them

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images


Welcome to The Island!

Nora Princiotti talks with a guest about an idea or topic that they feel strongly about, and the guest tries to persuade Nora to agree with them. Our first guest on The Island is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who tries to sell Nora on the idea that Trevor Lawrence will be a top-10 quarterback by the end of this NFL season. Will she join him on the island or sail elsewhere?

Host: Nora Princiotti
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

