Biggest Patriots Season Opener in the Belichick Era

Plus, talking Red Sox baseball, and John Jastremski on Tua vs. Mac

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


0:33 — PATRIOTS: Is this the biggest season opener in recent memory? Also looking at potential story lines after Week 1.
17:57 — PATRIOTS: The Ringer’s John Jastremski, host of New York, New York and Miami Dolphins super fan, joins the show to discuss the Week 1 matchup between the Pats and Dolphins, Tua vs. Mac, and a look at the state of New York sports.
50:02 — RED SOX: Kiké Hernandez re-signs and mentions a promise from Chaim Bloom.
52:05 — CALLERS: Callers talk about the Celtics and Patriots.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Steve Ceruti

