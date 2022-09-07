Biggest Patriots Season Opener in the Belichick Era



0:33 — PATRIOTS: Is this the biggest season opener in recent memory? Also looking at potential story lines after Week 1.

17:57 — PATRIOTS: The Ringer’s John Jastremski, host of New York, New York and Miami Dolphins super fan, joins the show to discuss the Week 1 matchup between the Pats and Dolphins, Tua vs. Mac, and a look at the state of New York sports.

50:02 — RED SOX: Kiké Hernandez re-signs and mentions a promise from Chaim Bloom.

52:05 — CALLERS: Callers talk about the Celtics and Patriots.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: John Jastremski

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Producer: Steve Ceruti

