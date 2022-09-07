 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the 10 Best Season-Long Prop Bets

The guys discuss prop bets for players like Lamar Jackson, Diontae Johnson, and Justin Jefferson

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Welcome to another season of Power Hour, where we rank something fantasy football or NFL related every Wednesday throughout the regular season. To kick things off, we power rank our favorite season-long prop bets. We finish the episode with another edition of Fantasy Court.

(5:53) - Lamar Jackson, Ravens
(8:06) - Diontae Johnson, Steelers
(10:10) - Justin Jefferson, Vikings
(12:25) - Courtland Sutton, Broncos
(14:38) - Russell Wilson, Broncos
(19:36) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
(21:50) - Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
(24:00) - Darnell Mooney, Bears
(26:12) - D.J. Moore, Panthers
(28:16) - Mike Evans, Bucs
(31:26) - Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
(34:32) - Kyler Murray, Cardinals
(37:30) - Fantasy Court

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

