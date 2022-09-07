Power Ranking the 10 Best Season-Long Prop Bets



Welcome to another season of Power Hour, where we rank something fantasy football or NFL related every Wednesday throughout the regular season. To kick things off, we power rank our favorite season-long prop bets. We finish the episode with another edition of Fantasy Court.

(5:53) - Lamar Jackson, Ravens

(8:06) - Diontae Johnson, Steelers

(10:10) - Justin Jefferson, Vikings

(12:25) - Courtland Sutton, Broncos

(14:38) - Russell Wilson, Broncos

(19:36) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

(21:50) - Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

(24:00) - Darnell Mooney, Bears

(26:12) - D.J. Moore, Panthers

(28:16) - Mike Evans, Bucs

(31:26) - Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

(34:32) - Kyler Murray, Cardinals

(37:30) - Fantasy Court

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

