‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal talk book spoilers and speculate on what’s to come in the rest of the series

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Joanna and Mal return to discuss the third episode of House of the Dragon! They offer thoughts on the episode when they Rally the Realm (5:06). Then, they head to the Dragon Pit and dive deep into the episode (19:03). Later, they give out awards for the episode (2:13:32) before getting into book spoilers and future-episode speculation (2:24:24). If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

