‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal return to discuss the third episode of House of the Dragon! They offer thoughts on the episode when they Rally the Realm (5:06). Then, they head to the Dragon Pit and dive deep into the episode (19:03). Later, they give out awards for the episode (2:13:32) before getting into book spoilers and future-episode speculation (2:24:24). If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
