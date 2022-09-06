Terrible Tennis, Awkward Mornings, and a Black-Boxed Leap of Faith

It’s Fantasy Suite week, and Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to talk Season 19, episodes 9 and 10 of The Bachelorette. They break down each Fantasy Suite date from most baffling to most straightforward in order to discover what the f*** happened with Gabby, Rachel, and their men. They debate about Jason and whether he led Gabby on (2:24), examine the cringe of Zach’s morning after with Rachel (15:00), give their feelings about Erich and his feelings (24:49), and much more!
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
