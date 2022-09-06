 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terrible Tennis, Awkward Mornings, and a Black-Boxed Leap of Faith

Juliet and Callie break down the Fantasy Suite dates

By Juliet Litman
ABC


It’s Fantasy Suite week, and Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to talk Season 19, episodes 9 and 10 of The Bachelorette. They break down each Fantasy Suite date from most baffling to most straightforward in order to discover what the f*** happened with Gabby, Rachel, and their men. They debate about Jason and whether he led Gabby on (2:24), examine the cringe of Zach’s morning after with Rachel (15:00), give their feelings about Erich and his feelings (24:49), and much more!

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

