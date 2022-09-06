 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Final Look at the Preseason NFL Team and QB Power Rankings

Jason and Austin go in depth on projections, with special focus on teams like the Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys

By Jason Goff, Austin Gayle, and Steven Ruiz
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


Jason and Austin get together to examine their preseason team power rankings one last time before Week 1 of the NFL season, with special focus on the Rams (3:11), Chargers (7:37), Cowboys (15:09), Titans (22:18), Dolphins (26:15), Raiders (30:29), and Seahawks (37:41) Finally, The Ringer’s own Steven Ruiz joins the pod to discuss and debate his QB rankings.(42:20)

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Play

What Was the Most Important Scene from ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3? 

Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss which scene will have the greatest consequences for the rest of the series

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva is a Done Deal. Here’s Why You Should Care.

The guys make early predictions for the fight between the 25-year-old and the 47-year-old

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Collector vs. Investor Comparison, Rare Mbappé Card, Upcoming Shows, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the value of French soccer star’s card

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Week 1 NFL Gambling Preview

House, JJ, and Raheem analyze the lines and leave with a three-leg family teaser

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Twitter Edit Button, Chuck Todd, and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue

Bryan and David discuss NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ ratings and the recent Rams-Bengals brawl

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

AEW Presser Steals the Weekend, Plus Dominik Mysterio Becomes a Man (Featuring Alex Lajas)

Plus, Evan acknowledges Roman Reigns after predicting he would lose the title

By Evan Mack