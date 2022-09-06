 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva is a Done Deal. Here’s Why You Should Care.

The guys make early predictions for the fight between the 25-year-old and the 47-year-old

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
BOX-USA-WOODLEY-PAUL Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images


Just moments after finding out Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have signed on the dotted line to fight each other, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall took to Spotify Live to discuss:

•If this fight makes sense both for Paul, the 25-year-old up-and-comer, and Silva, the 47- year-old legend
•If the combat sports world will rally around this fight
•Why it’s no coincidence that this fight was announced during Nate Diaz’s fight week (19:00)
•Is Silva, the stoic fighter, above the circus that is the Paul brothers? (22:12)
•Early predictions for the fight, which will take place on October 29 in Glendale, Ariz. (42:06)

Plus, friend of the show Donagh Corby offers some amazing insight into the making of this fight, the state of the celebrity boxing era, and if we might actually see Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis soon (28:11).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Play

What Was the Most Important Scene from ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3? 

Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss which scene will have the greatest consequences for the rest of the series

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

A Final Look at the Preseason NFL Team and QB Power Rankings

Jason and Austin go in depth on projections, with special focus on teams like the Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys

By Jason Goff, Austin Gayle, and 1 more

Collector vs. Investor Comparison, Rare Mbappé Card, Upcoming Shows, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the value of French soccer star’s card

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Week 1 NFL Gambling Preview

House, JJ, and Raheem analyze the lines and leave with a three-leg family teaser

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Twitter Edit Button, Chuck Todd, and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue

Bryan and David discuss NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ ratings and the recent Rams-Bengals brawl

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

AEW Presser Steals the Weekend, Plus Dominik Mysterio Becomes a Man (Featuring Alex Lajas)

Plus, Evan acknowledges Roman Reigns after predicting he would lose the title

By Evan Mack