Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva is a Done Deal. Here’s Why You Should Care.



Just moments after finding out Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have signed on the dotted line to fight each other, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall took to Spotify Live to discuss:

•If this fight makes sense both for Paul, the 25-year-old up-and-comer, and Silva, the 47- year-old legend

•If the combat sports world will rally around this fight

•Why it’s no coincidence that this fight was announced during Nate Diaz’s fight week (19:00)

•Is Silva, the stoic fighter, above the circus that is the Paul brothers? (22:12)

•Early predictions for the fight, which will take place on October 29 in Glendale, Ariz. (42:06)

Plus, friend of the show Donagh Corby offers some amazing insight into the making of this fight, the state of the celebrity boxing era, and if we might actually see Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis soon (28:11).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS