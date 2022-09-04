 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rings of Power’ Episodes 1 and 2 Vs. ‘House of the Dragon’ With Mallory Rubin

Chris and Mal discuss the shows’ attention to detail, their methods of adapting original material, and the value of both series running simultaneously

By Chris Ryan and Mallory Rubin
Chris is joined by The Ringer’s own Mallory Rubin to discuss the first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power. They examine the show’s incredibly expensive production, its painstaking attention to detail, and some of the more notable scenes (1:33). They then juxtapose and compare elements of The Rings of Power with House of the Dragon, highlight each show’s methods of adapting original material, and debate the value of both series being released simultaneously (20:36).

Host: Chris Ryan
Guest: Mallory Rubin
Producer: Chris Sutton

