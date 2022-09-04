 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nothing Comes Easy In NY: Yankees’ and Mets’ Division Leads In Danger

Plus, Charles Davis previews the NFL season

By Dan Comer
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(1:13) — YANKEES: The Yankees barely escape a sweep in Tampa. With Andrew Benintendi potentially out for the season, how do they find their offense again down the stretch?
(7:46) — METS: After dropping two straight against the Nationals, the Mets watch their NL East lead drop to one game.
(13:41) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(26:39) — CHARLES DAVIS: CBS Sports’ Charles Davis joins the show to talk about the Jets’ and Giants’ chances this year.
(54:38) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Charles Davis
Producer: Stefan Anderson

