Nothing Comes Easy In NY: Yankees’ and Mets’ Division Leads In Danger



(1:13) — YANKEES: The Yankees barely escape a sweep in Tampa. With Andrew Benintendi potentially out for the season, how do they find their offense again down the stretch?

(7:46) — METS: After dropping two straight against the Nationals, the Mets watch their NL East lead drop to one game.

(13:41) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(26:39) — CHARLES DAVIS: CBS Sports’ Charles Davis joins the show to talk about the Jets’ and Giants’ chances this year.

(54:38) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

