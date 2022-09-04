UFC Paris Reaction: Ciryl Gane Wins a Brawl and Rob Whittaker Sends a Message. Now What?

On Spotify Live after an incredible evening of cage fighting in Paris, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss:
- French native Ciryl Gane’s knockout of the resilient Tai Tuivasa (4:24)
- If the UFC will consider booking Jon Jones against Gane instead of Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic (14:30)
- Robert Whittaker’s “Y’all must’ve forgot” moment against Marvin Vettori in the co-main event (24:37)
- A buzzing Paris crowd and how it compared to European events of the past (28:25)
Plus: calls from our incredible community (41:05), and Ariel tells behind-the-scenes tales from his unforgettable weekend in Wales (16:34) and his run-ins with Tyson Fury and welterweight king Leon Edwards!
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
