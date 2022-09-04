 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris Reaction: Ciryl Gane Wins a Brawl and Rob Whittaker Sends a Message. Now What?

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss an incredible evening of cage fighting in Paris

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Ariel Helwani
On Spotify Live after an incredible evening of cage fighting in Paris, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss:

  • French native Ciryl Gane’s knockout of the resilient Tai Tuivasa (4:24)
  • If the UFC will consider booking Jon Jones against Gane instead of Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic (14:30)
  • Robert Whittaker’s “Y’all must’ve forgot” moment against Marvin Vettori in the co-main event (24:37)
  • A buzzing Paris crowd and how it compared to European events of the past (28:25)

Plus: calls from our incredible community (41:05), and Ariel tells behind-the-scenes tales from his unforgettable weekend in Wales (16:34) and his run-ins with Tyson Fury and welterweight king Leon Edwards!

Next episode: Friday, September 9, for our UFC 279 weigh-in show. Download the Spotify Live app to join in all on the fun, and make sure you follow ‘The Ringer MMA Show’ exclusively on Spotify for all show updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

