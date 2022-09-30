 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 Preview: Bills-Ravens, Jags-Eagles, Niners-Rams, and More

Steven also cancels different coaches and players from around the league

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz start by breaking down the keys for the Ravens and Bills to win (1:58). Then they predict the Monday morning headlines for a handful of games, including Jaguars-Eagles and Chiefs-Bucs (27:46). They wrap up with Steven canceling different coaches and players from around the league (1:02:37).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

