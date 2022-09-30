 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are We Not Entertained?

Jason discusses the Tua Tagovailoa injury and dives into the concussion issues that have loomed over the NFL

By Jason Goff
Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Tua Tagovailoa injury that occurred on Thursday Night Football and dives into the concussion issues that have loomed over the NFL for several years (05:32). Chris Canty, host of Canty & Carlin on ESPN Radio, joins the show to preview this weekend’s Bears game against his former team, the Giants (25:47). In looking at the environments of other young QBs around the league, and after hearing Luke Getsy’s comments, Jason is sure that the Bears just don’t care about Justin Fields’s development (38:58).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Chris Canty
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

