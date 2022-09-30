Mets Gear Up for NL East Crown and Judge Goes for 62



(00:57) — METS: With a one-game lead, the Mets face their most important series of the season and bring up top prospect Francisco Alvarez.

(03:41) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge looks to break the AL HR record and cement his MVP season as the Yankees cruise into the postseason.

(05:41) — JETS: Zach Wilson makes his season debut in Pittsburgh. Will it be enough for the Jets to make some noise?

(07:07) — GIANTS: The G-Men look to bounce back following their loss to the Cowboys.

(08:43) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, Mets, and Yankees.

(20:22) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 4 in Old School–New School.

(40:41) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and tell you what to stay away from in Week 4.

(52:38) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 4.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify