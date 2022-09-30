 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Butter Board Craze, Bagel Nike’s, and Tasting Chip City Cookies

Plus, talking adult Happy Meals and debating whether matcha is actually healthy

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo by: Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss adult Happy Meals, debate whether matcha is actually healthy, and share their thoughts on brussels sprouts. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a flight of cookies from Chip City Cookies, then close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Email ListenerFoodNews@gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

