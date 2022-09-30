 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

With superlatives including the Shooter McGavin Award, the Siren’s Song Team to Avoid, and the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We preview the Week 4 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Shooter McGavin Award, the Siren’s Song Team to Avoid, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more, before holding Fantasy Court.

Check out our Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

