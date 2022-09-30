Week 4 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We preview the Week 4 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Shooter McGavin Award, the Siren’s Song Team to Avoid, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more, before holding Fantasy Court.

Check out our Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts