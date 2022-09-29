Andrew Callahan on Potential Challenges Facing the Patriots Without Mac Jones. Plus, James Jones Previews Pats vs. Packers.



00:20 - Brian talks to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald about the Patriots’ season thus far, Mac Jones’s ankle injury, the Pats’ top-five offensive weapons, and more.

26:30 - Brian breaks down the upcoming Patriots vs. Packers game with former Packers WR James Jones, and James shares his thoughts on the new-look Packers offense without Davante Adams, the Packers’ porous run defense, his top teams in the league, and more.

37:45 - Brian reveals his best Boston bet of the week, then shares a few thoughts on Red Sox rookie first baseman Triston Casas, and later touches on Jaylen Brown’s upcoming season.

