Andrew Callahan on Potential Challenges Facing the Patriots Without Mac Jones. Plus, James Jones Previews Pats vs. Packers.

Brian predicts how New England will fare without its starting quarterback this Sunday

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


00:20 - Brian talks to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald about the Patriots’ season thus far, Mac Jones’s ankle injury, the Pats’ top-five offensive weapons, and more.
26:30 - Brian breaks down the upcoming Patriots vs. Packers game with former Packers WR James Jones, and James shares his thoughts on the new-look Packers offense without Davante Adams, the Packers’ porous run defense, his top teams in the league, and more.
37:45 - Brian reveals his best Boston bet of the week, then shares a few thoughts on Red Sox rookie first baseman Triston Casas, and later touches on Jaylen Brown’s upcoming season.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

