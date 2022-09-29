 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Building Bo Nickal, a Mysterious UFC Apex Story, and the Evolution of MMA Media

Plus, friend of the show and former UFC head of public relations Ant Evans joins to give his unmatched opinion on all this Apex hoopla

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 10 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


Just days before the focus of the MMA world collectively turns to the sold-out UFC Apex in sunny Las Vegas, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to the Spotify Live app to discuss:

• Bo Nickal’s first official UFC fight at UFC 282 in December against Jamie Pickett (3:25)

• Where Nickal ranks among the UFC’s top prospects ever, how Dana White and the brass should build Nickal, and how he’d fare against Khamzat Chimaev and some of the other top UFC middleweights in the world

• Why there’s such huge public interest in the UFC’s decision to close off Saturday’s Dern vs. Yan event to fans and media (28:21)

• What this decision says about the current dynamic between UFC and the media, and why the guys think this could be setting a dangerous precedent for the future

Plus, friend of the show and former UFC head of public relations Ant Evans joins to give his unmatched opinion on all this Apex hoopla (53:00).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

