Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P

Ben and Sheil discuss the Jalen Hurts hype train getting bigger every week, the Eagles defense, and how much of a threat former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence poses

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.

