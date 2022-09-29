Bengals-Dolphins Preview, CFB Picks for Week 5, and Dave Hill on ‘Gamblers’



Austin opens by doing a deep dive into Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game featuring the Bengals and Dolphins with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 5 of the season. The episode concludes with a conversation with Dave Hill of Gamblers to preview the upcoming season.

Hosts: Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and Rodger Sherman

Guest: Dave Hill

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Mike Wargon and Bobby Wagner

