Bengals-Dolphins Preview, CFB Picks for Week 5, and Dave Hill on ‘Gamblers’

Austin and Rodger Sherman also go through this week’s college football schedule and give their favorite spreads and totals for Week 5 of the season

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, Rodger Sherman, and David Hill
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Austin opens by doing a deep dive into Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game featuring the Bengals and Dolphins with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 5 of the season. The episode concludes with a conversation with Dave Hill of Gamblers to preview the upcoming season.

Hosts: Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and Rodger Sherman
Guest: Dave Hill
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Mike Wargon and Bobby Wagner

