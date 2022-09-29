 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Judge Matches Maris With 61 Homers

Our ‘New York, New York’ podcast celebrates the Yankees star’s home run milestone

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images


(1:11) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge finally hits 61 homers and looks to top off his legendary season.
(5:28) — METS: They win in extra innings and face a pivotal series in Atlanta this weekend.
(11:10) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to discuss his Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, lessons learned this week, and preparing for the Bears on Sunday.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Daniel Jones
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

