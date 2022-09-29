Aaron Judge Matches Maris With 61 Homers



(1:11) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge finally hits 61 homers and looks to top off his legendary season.

(5:28) — METS: They win in extra innings and face a pivotal series in Atlanta this weekend.

(11:10) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to discuss his Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, lessons learned this week, and preparing for the Bears on Sunday.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Daniel Jones

Producer: Stefan Anderson

